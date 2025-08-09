Two Departmental Stores Penalised
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted inspections at multiple locations across Multan, targeting meat sections of departmental stores and a fats and oils production unit and imposed heavy fines.
The operations were led by Additional Director Operations Aamir Iftikhar and Deputy Director Operations Umair Hanif.
The production of fats and oils unit in Sultan Nagar was halted immediately after its ghee sample failed to meet quality standards.
A departmental store at Chungi No. 9 was slapped with a hefty fine of Rs 175,000 due to poor sanitation and hygiene conditions in its meat section.
Another departmental store in Bach Villas issued warning notice aimed at improving food safety and handling practices in its meat section.
Recent Stories
Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..
World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces
Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..
Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA Sargodha assigns field duties to officers for improved services3 minutes ago
-
Awareness drive on modern rice farming held in Kharian3 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood relief & monitoring camps3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits under-construction Agriculture Mall3 minutes ago
-
Two departmental stores penalised3 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman condemns Indian ban on Kashmiri books as ‘worst example of fascism’33 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers Sindh visits SITE association of industry33 minutes ago
-
Pak-Tajikistan Joint Counter Terrorism Exercise Dosti-II concludes33 minutes ago
-
Price, encroachment offenders penalised43 minutes ago
-
President, PM commend security forces for eliminating 47 Khwarij43 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh attends Independence Day celebrations in Orangi43 minutes ago
-
WASA to officially begin operations in Sargodha on Aug 1553 minutes ago