Two departmental stores penalised

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted inspections at multiple locations across Multan, targeting meat sections of departmental stores and a fats and oils production unit and imposed heavy fines.

The operations were led by Additional Director Operations Aamir Iftikhar and Deputy Director Operations Umair Hanif.

The production of fats and oils unit in Sultan Nagar was halted immediately after its ghee sample failed to meet quality standards.

A departmental store at Chungi No. 9 was slapped with a hefty fine of Rs 175,000 due to poor sanitation and hygiene conditions in its meat section.

Another departmental store in Bach Villas issued warning notice aimed at improving food safety and handling practices in its meat section.