Two Detained Robbers Killed In Police Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Two detained robbers killed in police encounter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Two detained robbers were killed in an alleged police encounter in the Raiwind area here on Saturday.

According to police officials, police were taking the robbers to a nearby village for recovery, when their accomplices attacked the police, and both accused were killed on the spot in firing by their accomplices.

The police officials further said that taking advantage of the darkness, the unidentified accused fled. The dead robbers include Asad and Safiullah. The bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy.

An operation has been launched to arrest the accomplices of the accused.

