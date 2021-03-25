UrduPoint.com
Two DI Khan Police Officials Injured In Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 02:14 PM

At least two police officials were injured in a miscreants attack on Thursday in the jurisdiction of Kulachi police station in Dera Ismail Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :At least two police officials were injured in a miscreants attack on Thursday in the jurisdiction of Kulachi police station in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, SHO Kulachi said that unknown miscreants attacked a police team with firearms and hand-grenade at a checkpoint in Interior Gate.

In a result two police officials named Shakeel and Iqbal were injured and shifted them to the Kulachi hospital for treatment.

The security forces and police reached on the site and started a search operation to nab the perpetrators however no arrest was made till filing of this report.

