Two die, 10 injured in bus-truck collision

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Two people were killed and 10 others injured when a bus collided with a truck near the Ghazi Ghat bridge here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a bus was en route to Kot Mithan from Multan when it collided with a truck to save the car.

As a result, both the drivers of bus and truck were killed on the spot. However, the injured were shifted to Ghazi hospital.

The deceased drivers were identified as Iftikhar Mustafa s/o Ghulam Mustafa (bus driver) and Abdul Hadi s/o Haji Muhammad (truck driver).

Police have registered a case and started investigating.