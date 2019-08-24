UrduPoint.com
Two Die, 12 Injure As Van Plunges Into Ravine In Bolan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 10:39 PM

At least two persons died and 12 others sustained injuries when a passenger van plunged into ravine near Bibi Nani area of Bolan district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :At least two persons died and 12 others sustained injuries when a passenger van plunged into ravine near Bibi Nani area of Bolan district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, a Jacobabad-bound passenger van from Quetta carrying commuters was on its way as it plunged into gorge due to its failure of break near Bibi Nani area.

As a result, two people died on the spot while twelve others received wounds.

Levies force team on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital where the bodies were identified as Din Muhammad resident of Quetta and Dilbar Khan resident of Dra Murad Jamali.

Ten of the injured were identified as Naseer, Majeed, Raaz Muhammad, Saeed Khan, Noor, Shaukat, Javeed, Abdul Sattar and Maria Bibi.

The injured were referred to Civil Hospital Quetta's trauma center for further treatment after completion of initial medical aid.

The bodies were sent to their native town after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.

