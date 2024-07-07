Open Menu

Two Die, 14 Injured As Van Overturns

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 06:30 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Two persons were died while another 14 sustained serious injuries as a van overturned and fell down into a ditch at Steel Bridge here Sunday.

According to Border Military Police sources, the family of the tourists was coming back from recreational city Fort Munro in a van when the van overturned and fell down.

As result, two persons died while another 14 sustained serious injuries.

The tourist family belonged to tehsil Alipur and Jatoe. All the tourists are close relatives.

The critically injured persons were shifted to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital DG Khan.

