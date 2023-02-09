UrduPoint.com

Two Die, 15 Injure In Coach-Rickshaw Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 04:00 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Two people were killed and 15 others got injured in a horrific collision between a Rickshaw and a passenger flying coach here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident happened on D.I. Khan road near Police Lines.

After receiving the information from the control room, the ambulance and medical team of Rescue 1122 Tank reached the spot.

The Rescue 1122 personnel provided first aid to the injured and shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ Hospital Tank, whereas, the seriously injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital, D.I. Khan.

