Two die, 15 injured in Bolan accident in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :At least two people died and 15 others including women and children sustained injuries in a collision between two passenger wagons on National Highway near Bibi Nani area of Bolan district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, two passenger wagons collided with each other due to overspeeding. As a result, two commuters died on the spot while 15 others including women and children suffered injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatments.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.