Two Die, 2 Injured In Bahawalpur Lightning Strikes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Two persons including a woman and little boy were killed and two others were injured due to lightning strike as result of thunder storm in Mauza Dhanote of Ahmadpur East tehsil here Saturday.
Rescue sources told APP that one person had lost his life while two cows were also been killed Chak No.12 in lightning strike in Cholistan desert area.
They said that the rescuers and ambulance rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Ahmadpur East.
Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast that South Punjab including Bahawalpur district and Cholistan desert might receive more intermittent rainfall for next two days. The people were advised to avoid coming in open sky environment, especially when thunder and lightning happen.
Recent Stories
Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM praises security forces for successful anti-terrorism operation in Buner5 minutes ago
-
Child reunited with parents14 minutes ago
-
Alhamra Eid gala continues15 minutes ago
-
PDMA heavy machinery reaches pishin to mitigate flood impact25 minutes ago
-
Supply from 142 feeders affected due to rain35 minutes ago
-
Passenger bus toppled leaving 25 injured35 minutes ago
-
Flood water swept away roads in Chitral due to heavy rains45 minutes ago
-
32 people die in traffic accidents during Eid days across Punjab55 minutes ago
-
Posters urge Jammu people to foil Hindutva’s nefarious agenda of snatching their rights55 minutes ago
-
CM directs civic agencies to be Red Alert in view of heavy rains1 hour ago
-
Homage paid to Pakistan Pilot Cecil Chaudhry on death anniversary1 hour ago
-
Over 3000 Indian Sikh yatrees arrive Pakistan for Besakhi Mela1 hour ago