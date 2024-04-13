Open Menu

Two Die, 2 Injured In Bahawalpur Lightning Strikes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Two persons including a woman and little boy were killed and two others were injured due to lightning strike as result of thunder storm in Mauza Dhanote of Ahmadpur East tehsil here Saturday.

Rescue sources told APP that one person had lost his life while two cows were also been killed Chak No.12 in lightning strike in Cholistan desert area.

They said that the rescuers and ambulance rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Ahmadpur East.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast that South Punjab including Bahawalpur district and Cholistan desert might receive more intermittent rainfall for next two days. The people were advised to avoid coming in open sky environment, especially when thunder and lightning happen.

