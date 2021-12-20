Two die, 25 injured as coach overturns in Khuzdar

At least two persons died and 25 others including women,children sustained injuries when a passenger coach overturned on National Highway near Baghbana area of Khuzdar district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :At least two persons died and 25 others including women,children sustained injuries when a passenger coach overturned on National Highway near Baghbana area of Khuzdar district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, a Karachi-bound bus from Panjgur carrying commuters was on its way as it turned turtle on National Highway when its driver failed to control the bus due to over speeding.

As a result, two people including a woman died on the spot while 25 others suffered wounds.

Levies force on information reached the site and the bodies and the injured were rushed to Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar.

Four of the injured victims were referred to Quetta based hospital after initial medical aid while some of them got minor injuries and were also discharged from the hospital.

The bodies and the injured identity could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force registered a case.