UrduPoint.com

Two Die, 3 Injured As Relief Truck Overturns In Badin

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Two die, 3 injured as relief truck overturns in Badin

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :A truck loaded with relief goods for the flood victims overturned in Badin on Sunday, resulting in death of two people According to details, the mishap occurred on Karachi road in Badin where a truck carrying relief goods overturned.

Two people died while three people were seriously injured and were rushed to the Badin DHQ hospital for medical treatment, said rescue officials.

The deceased were identified as Shahzeb and Muhammad Younis and all the victims of the accident belong to kacchi community of Karachi.

