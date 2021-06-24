UrduPoint.com
Two Die, 30 Injured In Winder Bus-truck Collision

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Two die, 30 injured in Winder bus-truck collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :At least two persons died while 30 others including women and children sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger coach and a truck on National Highway near Windar area of Balochistan on late Wednesday night.

According to police sources, a coaster coach carrying commuters from Karachi was on way to Uthal when it hit a truck which was coming from opposite direction due to over speeding near Kahri area, As a result, two of them died on the spot while 30 others including women and children.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub by Edhi Ambulances where some of them have been referred to Karachi-based hospital in view of their critical condition.

Police have registered a case.

