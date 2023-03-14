Two die, 7 injured in Khuzdar blast

At least two people were killed and seven others got injured after a blast near a vehicle at Do Talwar Chowk area Khuzdar Town on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :At least two people were killed and seven others got injured after a blast near a vehicle at Do Talwar Chowk area Khuzdar Town on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the blast of an improvised explosive device (IED) occurred near the vehicle at Do-Talwar Chowk. As a result, two people namely Haji Aman Ullah and Naveed died on the spot while seven people received injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital where the injured treatments were started.

The injured included Abdullah Zehri, Ali Ahmed, Shahzad Ahmed, Sharif Ullah, Mumtaz, Imran and Muhammad Hanif.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico formalities.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area.

Further investigation was underway.