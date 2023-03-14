UrduPoint.com

Two Die, 7 Injured In Khuzdar Blast

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Two die, 7 injured in Khuzdar blast

At least two people were killed and seven others got injured after a blast near a vehicle at Do Talwar Chowk area Khuzdar Town on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :At least two people were killed and seven others got injured after a blast near a vehicle at Do Talwar Chowk area Khuzdar Town on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the blast of an improvised explosive device (IED) occurred near the vehicle at Do-Talwar Chowk. As a result, two people namely Haji Aman Ullah and Naveed died on the spot while seven people received injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital where the injured treatments were started.

The injured included Abdullah Zehri, Ali Ahmed, Shahzad Ahmed, Sharif Ullah, Mumtaz, Imran and Muhammad Hanif.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico formalities.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Police Vehicle Died Khuzdar SITE

Recent Stories

DC urges parents to vaccinate their children again ..

DC urges parents to vaccinate their children against polio

10 minutes ago
 Dubai committed to fostering ecosystem for innovat ..

Dubai committed to fostering ecosystem for innovation, ideas, entrepreneurship t ..

23 minutes ago
 Ex-CJP brought dishonour upon himself through 'his ..

Ex-CJP brought dishonour upon himself through 'his verdicts': Minister for Infor ..

4 minutes ago
 Man strangles wife over domestic dispute in Faisla ..

Man strangles wife over domestic dispute in Faislabad

4 minutes ago
 Administrator DMC distributes tables, chairs other ..

Administrator DMC distributes tables, chairs other items to schools

4 minutes ago
 British Diplomat Speaks in Russian During UNSC Mee ..

British Diplomat Speaks in Russian During UNSC Meeting to Show UK Not Russophobi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.