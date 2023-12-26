Two die, 7 injured in separate accidents in Jamshoro

The road accidents on the highways in Jamshoro district on Tuesday claimed 2 lives and left 7 others injured including 4 policemen in separate incidents

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The road accidents on the highways in Jamshoro district on Tuesday claimed 2 lives and left 7 others injured including 4 policemen in separate incidents.

According to the police, a car traveling from Karachi to Jamshoro overturned on the M9 Motorway near Nooriabad, leaving 2 men dead and a woman and her daughter injured.

The police identified the deceased as Haji Gulzar Arain, owner of a travel agency, and Abdul Rehman.

Arain’s wife Razia and daughter Hifza were injured in the accident and they were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

In another accident of a car on the Indus highway near Petaro toll plaza, 4 policemen and a boy were injured.

The injured include ASI Malook Brohi, constables Ali Akbar Panhwar, Ghulam Hussain Panhwar, Pervez Khoso and 12 years old Hasnain.

They all were shifted to the LUH.

