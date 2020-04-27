UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Die After Consuming Alcohol Used For Making Sanitizer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:15 PM

Two die after consuming alcohol used for making sanitizer

Two men died here after consuming alcohol used for sanitiser production, in the Cantt Police Station precincts

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : Two men died here after consuming alcohol used for sanitiser production, in the Cantt Police Station precincts.

Police sources said on Monday that Haroon Masih and Robin Masih, residents of Christian Colony Bhatta No 1, took alcohol which is used for production of sanitizer.

Their health condition started deteriorating soon after consuming it and they were rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital where they died, police said.

A police official said that some tv channels reported that three men died after consuming poisonous alcohol. However, he added, it was misinformation. He said the third person, identified as Shaukat Masih, died due to low sugar level in body and not due to alcohol consumption.

The bodies of the alcohol victims were handed over to their families.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Died Victoria Christian TV

Recent Stories

Belgium announces 553 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deat ..

2 minutes ago

Central Testing Laboratory of Abu Dhabi Quality an ..

2 minutes ago

Steps demanded to avoid complete economic meltdown ..

5 minutes ago

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (SCCI) de ..

1 minute ago

Fiji Authorities Ban Plane to Evacuate Russians Am ..

1 minute ago

Corona patient recovers in Kotri

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.