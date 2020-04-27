Two die after consuming alcohol used for making sanitizer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two men died here after consuming alcohol used for sanitiser production, in the Cantt Police Station precincts

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : Two men died here after consuming alcohol used for sanitiser production, in the Cantt Police Station precincts.

Police sources said on Monday that Haroon Masih and Robin Masih, residents of Christian Colony Bhatta No 1, took alcohol which is used for production of sanitizer.

Their health condition started deteriorating soon after consuming it and they were rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital where they died, police said.

A police official said that some tv channels reported that three men died after consuming poisonous alcohol. However, he added, it was misinformation. He said the third person, identified as Shaukat Masih, died due to low sugar level in body and not due to alcohol consumption.

The bodies of the alcohol victims were handed over to their families.