Two die after house roof collapses in Nowshera

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Two children died and eight others of the same family injured when a roof of their house collapsed in Nowshera on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to PDMA so far, eleven persons died and twenty-two injured in the recent rain related incidents in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Thirty-eight houses were also partially damaged due to rains.