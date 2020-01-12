UrduPoint.com
Two Die As Aircraft Spraying Pesticides For Locusts Crashes In Cholistan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 02:50 PM

Two die as aircraft spraying pesticides for locusts crashes in Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Two persons were died when an single engined aircraft crashed in Cholistan area near Sadiqabad, some 240 kilometres from here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, an aircraft busy in spraying pesticides for locusts attack in Cholistan crashed in the desert. Its pilot Shoaib Malik and Engineer Fawad Butt died on the spot. Rescue 1122 teams, police and district administration reached the site of the incident.

