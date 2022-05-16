UrduPoint.com

Two Die As Car Overturns Following Tyre Burst

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 12:58 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Two persons died while another three sustained injuries as a car overturned due to tyre burst.

According to Beet Mir Hazar Police Station, the deceased persons were identified as Asghar and Tayyib. The both were resident of Basti Khichiwala, Mauza Sandeela.

Another three persons sustain injuries in the mishap. Local police handed over dead bodies to heirs.

