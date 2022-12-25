Two die, as many injure in van-tanker collision

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Two persons died and as many got injured after a tanker full of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) collided with a Datsun Dala here on Dera-Zhob road in Sub-Division Darazinda on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 Spokesman Aizaz Mehmood informed that a tanker full of LPG collided with a Datson Dala here near Mughalkot area. As a result, Khalid Khan resident of Darazinda and Farooq resident of Mianwali died on the spot while two others got injured.

After receiving the information, the medical team of Rescue 1122, station-55 rushed to the site and provided first aid to injured persons.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies and injured to Type-D hospital. The injured were identified as 40-year-old Aqeel Ahmed and 45-year-old Ghulam Rasool.

The accident site have been completely sealed to avoid any major damage due to the tanker full of LPG gas. The main highway connecting Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not yet been opened due to the overturned tanker full of liquefied petroleum gas.

The firefighting team of Rescue 1122 is also present on the spot so that any emergency could be dealt with in a timely manner.