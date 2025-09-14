Open Menu

Two Die, As Many Injured In Bahawalpur Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Two die, as many injured in Bahawalpur road mishap

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Two people, including a woman, were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident on the outskirts of Bahawalpur city on Sunday.

According to officials of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), the accident occurred near the Khanqah area along the Karachi-Lahore National Highway when industrial waste scattered from a vehicle caused two motorcycles to skid and fall. Moments later, a trailer coming from behind struck the fallen riders.

Rescue officials said four people sustained critical injuries in the mishap. Upon receiving the alert, rescuers reached the spot and shifted the victims to Bahawal Victoria Hospital. However, two of them succumbed to their injuries on the way.

The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Shahzad and 50-year-old Zahoor Bibi, while the injured were recognised as 43-year-old Azhar and 25-year-old Noman.

Local police have launched an investigation into the incident, and further inquiry was underway.

