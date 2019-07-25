At least two persons including a minor lost their lives as rain water flooded house's basement here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :At least two persons including a minor lost their lives as rain water flooded house's basement here on Thursday.

According to police six occupants were dozing when rain water inundated the basement, making them oblivious.

Rescue team shifted the body to hospital where woman and child died.