Two Die As Roof Cave In Due To Heavy Rain

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Two die as roof cave in due to heavy rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons including a minor kid were killed as roof caved in due to thunderstorm and heavy rain at Tehsil Jatoi.

According to details, 26 years old Majid alongwith his 9 years old nephew Hussain residents of Shamasabad colony Jatoi were sleeping into cattle pen when the roof of room caved in due to heavy rain.

As a result, both stranded under the debris. The victims were recovered and shifted to hospital but they could not succumb.

More Stories From Pakistan

