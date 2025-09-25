Two Die As Roof Collapsed In Nowshera
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A woman and a newborn baby lost their lives, while two other female were seriously injured when the roof of a mud house collapsed on Pir Sabaq Farm Road in Nowshera district.
Rescue 1122 spokesman told media that the tragic incident occurred due to strong winds in the Pir Sabaq Farm Road area, causing the roof of a mud house to collapse.
Upon receiving the report, the Rescue 1122 control room took immediate action and dispatched two ambulances from Station 33 Akora.
Rescue personnel quickly reached the scene and managed to pull out four people trapped under the debris.
They were shifted to the nearby Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex, where doctors confirmed the deaths of a woman and a newborn baby.
The two other women sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.
APP/fam
