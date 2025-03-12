Two Die As Suzuki Pickup Overturns In Abbottabad
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) At least two passengers died and several others were injured on Wednesday as a Suzuki Pickup (registration number C-5950) carrying 14 students and teachers overturned at Dhamtoor Abbottabad.
According to the police sources, two individuals, including the driver and a student, lost their lives, while two others remain in critical condition. The remaining injured are reported to be stable.
The injured were shifted to Ayub Teaching Hospital, where Hospital Director Dr. Dawood Iqbal and Emergency In-charge Dr. Junaid Sarwar Malik supervised their treatment.
All departments of Ayub Teaching Hospital, including the on-call surgical unit, have been mobilized to handle the emergency. The hospital has also arranged all required medications and surgical disposables for the treatment of the injured.
After receiving initial medical aid, the patients are being transferred to various wards for further care.
The injured include Habib Ali , Atta-ur-Rehman , Abdullah, Abeer Fatima, Muhammad Kaif, Sobya Bibi, Asma, Zujaja Jannat, Tubaa Noor, Zainab , Abdul Manan, and Muhammad Ali.
The deceased have been identified as the driver, Amir, and student Rumaisa Bibi.
Ayub Teaching Hospital has urged the public to contact the Emergency DMS Office at 0992-920167 for further information. The hospital staff remains fully committed to providing round-the-clock care and support to the victims and their families during this difficult time
Recent Stories
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..
Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app
Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..
Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre
Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair
International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..
Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Healthcare facilities at BHU, Larr Pharpur inspected6 minutes ago
-
Two die as Suzuki pickup overturns in Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
Opposition leader Omar Ayub strongly condemns Jaffar Express attack6 minutes ago
-
Unknown gumen shot dead father and son at Khokhra Maira Havelian16 minutes ago
-
Landi Kotal police seize 3 kg ice drug, smuggler arrested16 minutes ago
-
Ramazan celebrations reach midpoint with traditional fervor: Report36 minutes ago
-
Governor and CM GB strongly condemn Jaffer Express Attack, reaffirm commitment to eradicating terror ..36 minutes ago
-
Advisor sees boost to investor confidence as Moody' s upgrades Pakistan's banking outlook36 minutes ago
-
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals against civilians’ ..45 minutes ago
-
Three profiteers held46 minutes ago
-
ECOSF to host webinar on the unsolved ‘Moving Sofa Problem’56 minutes ago
-
PHC extends protective bail for Khadija Shah56 minutes ago