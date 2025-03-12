Open Menu

Two Die As Suzuki Pickup Overturns In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Two die as Suzuki pickup overturns in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) At least two passengers died and several others were injured on Wednesday as a Suzuki Pickup (registration number C-5950) carrying 14 students and teachers overturned at Dhamtoor Abbottabad.

According to the police sources, two individuals, including the driver and a student, lost their lives, while two others remain in critical condition. The remaining injured are reported to be stable.

The injured were shifted to Ayub Teaching Hospital, where Hospital Director Dr. Dawood Iqbal and Emergency In-charge Dr. Junaid Sarwar Malik supervised their treatment.

All departments of Ayub Teaching Hospital, including the on-call surgical unit, have been mobilized to handle the emergency. The hospital has also arranged all required medications and surgical disposables for the treatment of the injured.

After receiving initial medical aid, the patients are being transferred to various wards for further care.

The injured include Habib Ali , Atta-ur-Rehman , Abdullah, Abeer Fatima, Muhammad Kaif, Sobya Bibi, Asma, Zujaja Jannat, Tubaa Noor, Zainab , Abdul Manan, and Muhammad Ali.

The deceased have been identified as the driver, Amir, and student Rumaisa Bibi.

Ayub Teaching Hospital has urged the public to contact the Emergency DMS Office at 0992-920167 for further information. The hospital staff remains fully committed to providing round-the-clock care and support to the victims and their families during this difficult time

