Two Die As Three Passengers Suffer Heart Attack On Board PIA Flight

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:34 PM

Two die as three passengers suffer heart attack on board PIA flight

2 people died as three passengers suffered heart attack during onboard PIA flight coming to Islamabad from Jeddah.Captain of the flight while making a contact with control tower at Karachi Airport sought permission of medical emergency

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) 2 people died as three passengers suffered heart attack during onboard PIA flight coming to Islamabad from Jeddah.Captain of the flight while making a contact with control tower at Karachi Airport sought permission of medical emergency.

Just after air traffic control gave permission, plane was landed at Karachi Airport.Civil Aviation Authority ambulance, doctors and staff reached the spot.Two people identified as Maleeha Begum and Rafique died before plane touched the ground at Karachi airport while one other female identified as Sabira Bibi survived who later was shifted to nearby local hospital for first aid.

