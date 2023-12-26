Open Menu

Two Die As Van Falls Into Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2023 | 09:40 PM

At least two persons were killed when a speeding van skidded off a road and plunged into the canal here on Tuesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) At least two persons were killed when a speeding van skidded off a road and plunged into the canal here on Tuesday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, a van carrying cloth fell into the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) on Tank Road when its driver lost control of steering due to speeding.

As a result, two persons drowned and the bodies were fished out by rescuers after a hectic operation through boating, scuba diving and hooking.

The deceased who were identified as Shamsullah Kachlak from Balochistan and Ahmed Khan hailing Drazinda were shifted to hospital.

The spokesman added that the emergency operation was completed under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar, and Emergency Officer Naumanullah Marwat, along with Duty Officer Imadullah.

He said Rescue 1122 carried out the rescue operation with disaster rescue vehicles, water rescue vans, two ambulances, and the district tank recovery vehicle.

Rescue 1122 officer Imadullah handed over the belongings of both deceased to their respective families.

