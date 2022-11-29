Two die as van falls into ravine

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) ::Two persons were killed and several others were injured when a passenger van fell into a deep ravine while negotiating a sharp turn near Chaghzai Spin Ghar in Chamkani area, central Kurram.

According to details, a passenger van was en route to Sadda from Chaghzai fell into a gorge from a mountain. Local people and travelers rescued the injured, and rushed them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Sadda.

Later the paramedics staff provided treatment to injured and handed over bodies to heirs. It was informed that tribal elder Malik Mohabat Khan was among the dead.