QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :At least two persons died as their vehicle overturned on National Highway near Khanai Baba, Pishin district, due to overspeeding, Levies sources said on Monday.

The bodies of the deceased, whose identity could not be ascertained, were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico legal formalities..