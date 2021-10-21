UrduPoint.com

Two Die Due To Suffocation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 07:44 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Two persons lost their lives due to suffocation while fixing electric motor in the well at village Gul Dheri Ghari Habibullah on Thursday.

According to police sources, Naseer and Muhammad Adeel were fixing an electric motor in the well when both became unconscious and died.

Locals have recovered the dead bodies of ill-fated persons from the well and shifted them to the Ghari Habibullah hospital.

