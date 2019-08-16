UrduPoint.com
Two Die, Eight Injure In Blast At Quetta's Kuchlak Madressah

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:25 PM

Two die, eight injure in blast at Quetta's Kuchlak Madressah



QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :At least two people were martyred and eight others sustained injuries in blast inside a Masjid of Madressah at Killi Muhammad Qasim Khan near Kuchlak, 25 km away from provincial capital on Friday.

According to police sources, people were offering prayers of Friday when the blast was occurred inside the Masjid at Killi Qasim Khan's Wazirabad area, leaving two person dead and eight injured on the spot.

The bodies and the injured are being shifted to Quetta civil hospital's trauma center.

Security forces including police, Levies force, Frontier Corps and Bomb Disposal Squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation about nature of blast.

Further investigation was underway.

