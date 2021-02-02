Two die, five injure as rickshaw falls into gorge

Two people were killed and five others got injured when a rickshaw carrying them fell into deep gorge near Navagi Sagi village on Tuesday , Rescue 1122 official said

Bajaur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Two people were killed and five others got injured when a rickshaw carrying them fell into deep gorge near Navagi Sagi village on Tuesday , Rescue 1122 official said.

Rescue 1122 team that soon arrived the incident spot said two children died on the spot and five others including two women and two children were seriously injured in the accident.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital.