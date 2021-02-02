UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Die, Five Injure As Rickshaw Falls Into Gorge

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 09:55 PM

Two die, five injure as rickshaw falls into gorge

Two people were killed and five others got injured when a rickshaw carrying them fell into deep gorge near Navagi Sagi village on Tuesday , Rescue 1122 official said

Bajaur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Two people were killed and five others got injured when a rickshaw carrying them fell into deep gorge near Navagi Sagi village on Tuesday , Rescue 1122 official said.

Rescue 1122 team that soon arrived the incident spot said two children died on the spot and five others including two women and two children were seriously injured in the accident.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Died Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

DDAC chairman visits Jehanzeb College Saidu Sharif ..

1 minute ago

Myanmar coup was 'inevitable': Army chief

1 minute ago

Jeewan expresses concerns over illegal increase in ..

1 minute ago

Mexico Signs Deal to Receive 24Mln Doses of Russia ..

1 minute ago

National Assembly rejects two bills, refers 11 bil ..

17 minutes ago

Agitators unblock Kohat-Hangu Road after registeri ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.