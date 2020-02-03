UrduPoint.com
Two Die, Five Injure In Quetta Gas Leakage Blast

Faizan Hashmi Mon 03rd February 2020 | 12:18 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :At least two children died and five persons including a woman received burn injuries in a domesitc gas leakage blast at Police Colony near Gulistan Road area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, the blast took place when one of the victim lit a matchstick to ignite a heater in a house of head constable Muhammad Yaqeen at Police Colony filled with gas due to leakage of pipeline. As a result, two children namely a 2-year-old Saram and a 2-month-old Abrahm died on the spot while five persons suffered burn injuries.

police on information reached the site and shifted the injured to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital's burned ward for treatment. the four of them injured were identified as Muhammad Yaqeen, his brother Muhammad Khan, Nasrullah, Rehmat and Muhammad Yaqeen's wife.

However, five persons of a family were injured in gas leakage incident the other day in Quetta.

Police have registered a case.

