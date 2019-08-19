UrduPoint.com
Two Die, Five Injure In Two Road Mishaps In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:21 PM

Two die, five injure in two road mishaps in Quetta

Atleast two people died and five other including women and children sustained injuries in two separate incidents in Pishin and Quetta area of Balochistan on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Atleast two people died and five other including women and children sustained injuries in two separate incidents in Pishin and Quetta area of Balochistan on Monday.

According to levies sources, the victims were on way to home in a vehicle when another vehicle hit their vehicle which was coming from opposition direction due to over speeding near Sranan area of Pishin district.

As a consequence, a man died and five persons including children and women received injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to civil hospital Quetta.

Meanwhile, a man was killed in another road mishap near Mastung Road area of Quetta and was rushed to civil hospital Quetta for treatment.

The victims' identity could not be ascertained so far.

Both cases have been registered in respective areas of stations for investigations.

