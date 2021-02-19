Two die, five injured in pickup-truck collision

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :At least two persons were killed and five others injured when a pickup van collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction on Indus Highway here on Friday.

According to police the incident took place in the vicinity of Purwa police station where a pickup van and truck collided head-on.

The officials of Rescue 1122 shifted the dead and injured to DHQ hospital where condition of the two injured was stated to be critical.