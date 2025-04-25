Two Die For Eating Contaminated Yogurt Fritters
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM
NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A sister and brother on Friday died due to eating contaminated yogurt fitter in Moza, Chadiala under limits of Tatliali police station.
Six other persons fell critical ill due consuming the contaminated food, the police spokesman said.
The deceased included Meerab (19) and his brother namely Dawood Irshad (8).
The affected persons and bodies had been transferred to a nearby hospital.
The police had registered a case and started further investigation, he added.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two-day Int’l Law Summer School held by IPRI6 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders call for supplementary budget to boost girls’ secondary education in KP6 minutes ago
-
Two die for eating contaminated yogurt fritters6 minutes ago
-
Schoolteacher shot dead in Afghan colony6 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation, cleanliness drive launched in GGDC No-16 minutes ago
-
KP Colleges' teachers announce boycott of academic activities, examinations16 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi briefs President Zardari on India's irresponsible conduct following Pahalgam incident16 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns Quetta landmine attack, pays tribute to martyred FC personnel16 minutes ago
-
PM for ensuring PIA privatization within proposed time frame25 minutes ago
-
Encroachments cleared from park25 minutes ago
-
Foundation stone laid for Pakistan Engineering Council Complex26 minutes ago
-
SCBAP endorses decisions of National Security Committee26 minutes ago