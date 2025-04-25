Two die for eating contaminated yogurt fritters

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A sister and brother on Friday died due to eating contaminated yogurt fitter in Moza, Chadiala under limits of Tatliali police station.

Six other persons fell critical ill due consuming the contaminated food, the police spokesman said.

The deceased included Meerab (19) and his brother namely Dawood Irshad (8).

The affected persons and bodies had been transferred to a nearby hospital.

The police had registered a case and started further investigation, he added.

APP/mud/378