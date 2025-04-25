Open Menu

Two Die For Eating Contaminated Yogurt Fritters

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Two die for eating contaminated yogurt fritters

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A sister and brother on Friday died due to eating contaminated yogurt fitter in Moza, Chadiala under limits of Tatliali police station.

Six other persons fell critical ill due consuming the contaminated food, the police spokesman said.

The deceased included Meerab (19) and his brother namely Dawood Irshad (8).

The affected persons and bodies had been transferred to a nearby hospital.

The police had registered a case and started further investigation, he added.

APP/mud/378

Recent Stories

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital R ..

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..

17 minutes ago
 UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint aft ..

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

3 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asi ..

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea

3 hours ago
 Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental he ..

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

3 hours ago
 At least four killed in in landmine blast near Que ..

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

6 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

21 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

21 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

21 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan