Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Police and rescue team reach spot nearby Police Line in Pishin district of Balochistan

PISHIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2024) At least two children were killed and 12 others including four policemen were injured in a blast nearby Police Line in Pishin district on Saturday.

The police said that five policemen are among the injured.

A motorcycle and a car parked there were completed damaged in the blast.

The reason behind the blast is yet to be determined. However, apparently, it seemed that the target was the police line.

The police and the rescue teams reached the spot soon after receiving the information. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical care.

The police said that the investigation has been launched and the whole area has been cordoned off.