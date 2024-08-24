Open Menu

Two Die, Four Get Injured In Pishin Blast

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 24, 2024 | 12:01 PM

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Police and rescue team reach spot nearby Police Line in Pishin district of Balochistan

PISHIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2024) At least two children were killed and 12 others including four policemen were injured in a blast nearby Police Line in Pishin district on Saturday.

The police said that five policemen are among the injured.

A motorcycle and a car parked there were completed damaged in the blast.

The reason behind the blast is yet to be determined. However, apparently, it seemed that the target was the police line.

The police and the rescue teams reached the spot soon after receiving the information. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical care.

The police said that the investigation has been launched and the whole area has been cordoned off.

Related Topics

Injured Police Car Pishin

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

14 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan