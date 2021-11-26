Two die, four hurt in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :At least two passengers were killed while four others sustained injuries due to collision between van and trailer at Muzaffargarh Mianwali road on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a trailer collided with passenger van while overtaking carelessly near Shah Wala Muzaffargarh Mianwali road.

As a result, two passengers including van driver died on the spot while four others sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the minor injured.

The deceased were identified as Ikram and Dilawar. The injured included Sagheer Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad, Tahir Waseem and Faqeer Ahmad.