Two Die, Four Injure In Kuchlak Accident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :At least two persons including a woman and a small girl died and four other received injuries in a collision between two cars at Kuchalk Bypass area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, two cars collided with each other due to over speeding.

As a result, a woman and a minor girl died on the spot while four people including a woman and a girl suffered injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to civil hospital Quetta where the injured treatments were started.

The victims identity could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.

