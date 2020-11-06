Two die, four injure in Quetta clash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least two persons died and four other received injuries in a clash between two groups at Killi Sarda near Sariab area of Quetta on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :At least two persons died and four other received injuries in a clash between two groups at Killi Sarda near Sariab area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, two rival groups took position and used automatic weapons against each other. As a consequence, two people died on the spot while four others sustained injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to Quetta Civil Hospital where the bodies of the deceased were identified as Muhammad Ibrahim and Muhammad Hashim.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The injured victims named Ali Ahmed, Israr Ahmed, Najeebullah and Abdul Majeed.

Police registered a case and stated investigation.