Two die, four injured in collapse of building at Allahwala Town

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Two died and four other injured when a four-storey residential building collapsed nearby Rasheediya Masjid in Allahwala Town at Korangi area here on Thursday.

Personnel of Sindh police, Rangers, local residents along with rescue services participated in the rescue activities said a spokesperson of Sindh Rangers.

Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani also reached the site of tragedy to review the rescue operation, who was informed that two bodies and four injured were recovered from the debris.

Iftikhar Shallwani directed the officials concerned to utilize all available resources to save human lives and take precautionary measure during removal of the debris.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi Shaheryay, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam and officers of fire brigade and rescue services were also present on the site of incident.

The Deputy Commissioner Korangi informed the Administrator Karachi that another building was also affected due to the collapse of the building, which is, he said also in dangerous position.

Four injured and one dead were brought to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), said hospital sources.

Body of a dead victim namely Waqas 15 was shifted to JPMC, said rescue and hospital sources .

Ayub 60, Nisha 40, Nazish 18 and Rani Iqbal 35 are among the injured, said hospital sources.