Two Die, Four Injured In Quetta Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 10:53 PM

Two die, four injured in Quetta blast

At least two persons were killed and four injured in a bomb explosion near the Deputy Commissioner's Office when a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally was passing by

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :At least two persons were killed and four injured in a bomb explosion near the Deputy Commissioner's Office when a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally was passing by.

Former Member of the National Assembly Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai of National Party, who was leading the rally, luckily remained unhurt in explosion, police said.

According to initial police investigation, explosive material was fixed with a motorcycle parked near the DC Office.

The dead bodies and injured were rushed to Civil Hospital. The dead were identified as Malik Muhammad Ismail Bangulzai, resident of Quetta and Muhammad Nadeem, resident of Mastung.

According to a Bangulzai House spokesman, Sardar Kamal Khan fortunately received no injuries in the blast

