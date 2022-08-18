Two die, four Injured in rain related incidents

At least two people including a minor child were died while four others got injured in rain related incidents in the Dera Ismail Khan

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :At least two people including a minor child were died while four others got injured in rain related incidents in the Dera Ismail Khan.

A five-year old boy Abdul Aziz son of Bakht Zaman fell and drowned into the drain here which was opposite to Liaquat Park, near State Life Building. The incident took place due to slippery condition of street due to continuous raining.

The Rescue 1122 team reached the site and fished out the body of little child after an hour long search operation with the assistance of WSSC officials and local people. The body was shifted to the hospital which later handed over to the heirs.

Similarly, due to rain and slippage on the road, an elderly citizen riding a motorcycle died in a motorcycle skidding accident occurred near 'Go petrol Pump' here on Dera-Bannu road. The identity of the elderly man could not be ascertained yet.

In another incident, four people including two children and a woman were injured when the roof of a house caved in here near Himmat Adda, Chashma road. The medical team of Rescue 1122, after receiving the information, immediately reached the spot. The rescue team provided first aid to the victims and shifted them to the hospital.

The current torrential rains triggered low-level flash floods in certain areas of the district, affecting a number of houses and standing crops. The intermittent rains in Dera Ismail Khan and its suburbs from Wednesday morning turned into a storm at night time. The low-lying areas of the city and the streets of the city areas were filled with water. The rain water also entered into houses and shops in different areas.

According to the local met office, the city received more than 66 mm rain.

The flood and rain water entered into over a dozen of small villages in Kari Shamuzai, and merged tribal areas of Daraban Tehsil.

The floodwaters also entered into Tehsil Daraban, Musazai Sharif road and surrounding areas. Due to which the land connection of these areas has been cut off with other areas due to damage to the roads. The Lawara Bridge in Tehsil Daraban is also facing serious threats.

Due to torrential rains in the entire district, the electricity and communication systems were disrupted, while many flood-affected areas were facing difficulties in the relief activities due to the breakdown of the roads due to the disconnection of the ground connection of these areas.

The district emergency service Rescue 1122 has launched relief and rescue operations in rain and flash flood affected areas of the district.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the emergency service Rescue 1122 has devised a strategy to effectively deal with emergency situations in wake of incessant rains and flash floods in low lying areas of the district.

He said three disaster teams had been constituted and sent one team each to Kari Shamozai area of Paroa Tehsil, Musazai Sharif road and adjoining areas at Daraban Tehsil and Kulachi Tehsil to carry out relief and rescue operation in Kot Atal Sharif and its adjoining areas.

He said that these teams had started de-watering process in their respective localities and were hectically engaged in the relief and rescue activities.

He said Deputy Commissioner Dera Nasrullah and Assistant Commissioner Paroa also visited the rain and flash flood-affected areas of Kari Shamozai and reviewed relief and rescue activities.

He said that rescue 1122 was fully prepared to protect lives and properties of people and teams always remained alert to give prompt response in case of emergency.