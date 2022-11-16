Two die, four injured in trucks collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :At least two people were killed and four others injured when two trucks collided head on near Zangali police station in Matani area here on Wednesday.

Police said the road mishap occurred on main Kohat Road where two trucks collided head on as one of the trucks was overtaking another vehicle near Zangali police station.

Police said two people whose identity could not be ascertained were killed on the scene while four others injured.

The disaster team and three ambulances of Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the dead and injured to City Hospital Kohat Road.