Two Die In A Road Accident In Mardan

Sat 26th October 2019 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :At least two were killed as a truck hit a motorcycle riders near Ring road in Mardan on Saturday morning.

Rescue officials said the incident occurred as truck driver hit the bike while over taking, the bikers died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for the postmortem while the driver fled away from the scene.

Police filed a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

