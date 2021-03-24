Two die in Abbottabad due to gas accumulation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :At least two people were dead due to gas accumulation in their room in Kanj Jadeed area of Abbottabad district on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 and family sources, an aged man and youth forget to switch off the gas heater before going to bed and during night suffocated to death due to gas accumulation in the room.

The family member when opened the room's door in the morning found both of them dead. The bodies were shifted to DHQ Hospital for autopsy.