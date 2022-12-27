UrduPoint.com

Two Die In Bus-van Collision

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :At least two people died while three others were injured in a collision between bus and carry van, near Kallar Kahar on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), Deputy Inspector General of Police Motorway North Zone, Muhammad Yousaf Malik along with personnel reached the spot and started rescue operations immediately.

The DIGP issued orders to take strict action against the driver and the bus company.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred due to negligence of the bus driver while further investigation was underway.

