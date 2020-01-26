Two die in crane, motorcycle collision

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :A road accident between a motorcycle and a crane left a man and his son dead here at the Indus highway near sann area of Jamshoro district on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Talib Hussain sodho and his 7 to 8 years old son. The bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Jamshoro. The police said the driver had been detained and vehicle impounded.