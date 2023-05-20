Two die in cylinder explosion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :At least two people were killed and one injured in a cylinder blast in Chah Sultan area here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the blast occurred when a fire broke out in a house in the Chah Sultan area.

As a result, two persons identified as 18-year-old Faiza and 6-year-old Muhammad Asif died on the spot while 50-year-old Farzana received critical injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams immediately rushed to the scene and shifted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

According to the family members, there was gas leakage from the cylinder, the fire broke out by burning matches.

Three fire tenders, three emergency ambulances and special rescue vehicles participated in the operation.