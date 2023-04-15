Two die in cylinder explosion incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :At least two people died and two sustained injuries in a gas cylinder blast at Baldia 24 market in Karachi.

According to detail, the tragic incident of cylinder explosion took place in the oxygen cylinder shop when labourers were unloading oxygen cylinders from the truck as a result of which 2 people have died, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot soon after the explosion. Further investigations are underway.