Two Die In Different Accidents In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Two people were killed and two others were injured in separate incidents that happened here on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122 spokespersons, a dumper and an autorickshaw collided with a sugarcane-loaded tractor trolley on Dera-Bhakkar Road.
As a result, a 16-year-old boy, namely Feroze, died on the spot, while 45-year-old Allah Wasaya and 48-year-old Hasan Bakhsh got injured.
The medical team of Rescue 1122 immediately reached the site and shifted the body and injured person to the hospital.
In a separate incident, a 40-year-old laborer, namely Qamar Zaman, got injured during demolishing work at a house situated in the Muryali area.
The injured laborer was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.
